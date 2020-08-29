Pence to speak at ‘Cops for Trump’ event as part of trip to Raleigh this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Vice President Mike Pence will speak to a group of law enforcement officers next week in Cary when the Trump/Pence campaign receives an endorsement from the group.

Pence announced earlier this week he would come to the Raleigh region Thursday to tour Gateway Women’s Care in Raleigh.

The appearance at Gateway Women’s Care is part of the multi-state “Life Wins” tour. He will then head to Christ Baptist Church for an event.

Around 3 p.m., Pence plans to speak to the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which has more than 60,000 law enforcement officers.

That event will be held near RDU Airport and Pence will “deliver remarks reinforcing the Trump administration’s commitment to never defund the police and always support the men and women serving in law enforcement,” a news release said.

The group is planning to endorse the Trump/Pence ticket in a “Cops for Trump” event, the campaign says.

Later Thursday evening, Pence will return to Washington, officials say.

