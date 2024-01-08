RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Insurance companies are asking the state of North Carolina to approve a big increase in homeowners’ insurance rates, with an average statewide increase of more than 40 percent.

That number has some homeowners reeling, but it’s far from a done deal.

Robert Vail, who owns a home in Raleigh, isn’t surprised to hear that insurance companies are asking for a rate increase for homeowners’ insurance, but he doesn’t approve of the amount of the planned increase.

“A little bit of an increase is OK because you’ve gotten used to it with everything else,” he said. “Not 40%!”

RELATED: Click here for a DETAILED list of rate hike plans for counties, regions and towns in North Carolina

The North Carolina Rate Bureau, which collects information from insurance companies and proposes insurance rates, is asking for an average increase of 42% across the state for homeowners’ insurance.

According to the NC Rate Bureau’s Chief Operating Officer, Jarred Chappell, insurance companies are facing increased costs for materials and labor to complete home repairs, and because there are more properties in coastal areas and a higher risk of significant losses.

Insurance broker Meg O’Donnell, who owns Meg’s Best Insurance in Raleigh, is answering a lot of questions from clients about the possible rate hike.

“I’m getting a lot of people calling asking, ‘How is this going to impact me?'” she said.

She said even she was surprised at the amount of the increase the Rate Bureau is proposing, but she said a lot of insurance companies are trying to make up for losses.

“They are asking for these increases to make up for that loss,” she noted. “Because they are for-profit, they want to stay profitable.”

Although no one wants to see higher rates, O’Donnell said some states are dealing with worse.

“We are one of the only states that has a Rate Bureau that makes sure the rate increases are regulated and keeps insurance companies providing coverage here in North Carolina,” she said. “Other states don’t have that. The insurance companies can leave or charge whatever they want.”

Just because the Rate Bureau asked for more than 40 percent doesn’t mean the rates will rise that high. The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner has to approve or deny the request.

“I can’t say in advance which way I’ll go on the filing,” said North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. “But in the past, on every filing that’s come before me whether it’s automobile or homeowners’, I have said no because in my opinion the numbers that came to me were not justified.”

Causey pointed out that in 2020 the North Carolina Rate Bureau asked for a nearly 25 percent increase and ended up with just under 8 percent.

He said he’s already gotten hundreds of emails in the last few days from people saying they can’t afford the proposed increase.

“Not one person has said, “Raise my rates,'” he said. “These people are telling me that they’re struggling.”

Here is how you can weigh in on this matter: