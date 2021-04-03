People dine out in downtown Raleigh during Final Four Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid the atmosphere, drinks, and food, Saturday night almost felt like a slice of normalcy in downtown Raleigh.

“For them, you know it’s really just getting some energy back in downtown and we are ecstatic that we are now in a place to invite people back downtown,” said David Moore, the placemaking and activations manager for the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

Saturday was the first official Dine Out Downtown event.

It was a collection of restaurants and bars in the Fayetteville Street District coming to together for outdoor dining and live music.

This just one week after COVID-19 restriction were relaxed even more.

Which means, no more curfew when it comes to serving alcohol.

Also, restaurants, breweries and wineries are among the list of places that can open at 75 percent capacity.

“Our establishment has been taking their proper steps to make it safe and that makes me and the rest of the crew that I work with really happy,” said Brad Froeschly, a bartender at the Raleigh Times.

“It’s just really good to see downtown back. Coming back from being boarded up and to now see this,” Froeschly added.

If you missed it, Dine Out Downtown will happen again on Saturdays through June on Glenwood South. Click here, for more information.