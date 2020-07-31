Buying a used car in central NC? Here are tips from salespeople

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Customers said they paid for cars they never received. Others said they couldn’t get their tags or titles.

CBS 17, after reporting on questionable practices at the Auto Connect used car dealership in Raleigh, wondered what people should know and look out for when buying a used car.

“Know who you’re dealing with. You can do that with Google reviews (and) word of mouth,” said Bill Carman, the Sales Manager at William Lewis Auto Sales.

He also advised customers to ask about the terms of the deposit, make sure the VIN number matches the receipt and, later, the bill of sale.

“Test drive the car and make sure you know exactly what you’re getting. I mean, after all, if you’re buying a used car, it’s not a new car,” Carman said.

There should also be a buyer’s guide in the window.

“And that buyer’s guide is going to have the VIN number on it,” he explained.

“Ask for the CarFax because that is huge information to know where it’s been. And you can tell how long it’s been on someone’s lot,” said Tiffany Daniel with Oldham Motor Company. She’s been in the business for 22 years.

“On our website, our CarFax are there. And we’ll tell people (to) go match it to the car. Just so they’re checking after us also just to verify,” she explained.

Daniel said its also a good idea to ask to see the folder for the car.

“I have a folder for every deal. Every car that’s on my lot, we have folder. In that folder is going to be the title or the copy of the check where I have paid that off if it was a trade-in,” she said.

Doing that extra bit of work at the start, they said, could save you money and headaches down the road.

More headlines from CBS17.com: