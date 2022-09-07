RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–From a protest outside Raleigh City Council to tense moments inside, people are speaking out against changes to the city’s zoning rules.

Last July, the City Council passed the Missing Middle plan. The text change allows for denser housing, including allowing townhomes and duplexes to be built in many single-family neighborhoods.

The plan itself wasn’t on the council’s agenda Tuesday night, but was the main topic during public comment.

“We don’t want everywhere in this city to be like everywhere else,” said Margie Case. “That’s not Raleigh, that’s cold, indistinct, and lifeless.”

Frank Hielema is a member of Save our Neighborhoods, he said while the item wasn’t on the council’s agenda this evening it plays into the bigger picture of development. In May, the council passed another part of the plan that allows denser development in areas near high frequency transit.

“With traditional single family neighborhoods you could now have apartments built on either side of you, across the street from you, and it’s going to change the whole character of the zoning we have always lived by and the types of neighborhoods we have believed in,” Hielema said.

Pat Young ,Raleigh’s Planning and Development Director, said addressing supply is one of the main ways to make housing affordable.

“The missing middle UDO provisions were and are intended to provide more supply, a greater diversity of supply, more housing types at more price points, in more locations, essentially more options and more choice,” Young said.

Council Member David Cox voted against the change last year, and spoke out against the policy Tuesday night.

“We’ve lost review at the planning commission, we’ve lost review at the City Council, there is no public hearing,” he said. “The public has no opportunity to be able to come and express their points of view regarding any of these development projects that are happening in neighborhoods, all that has been taken away.”

Young said there will be community meetings in the coming weeks in each council district to address people’s concerns with the policy.