RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People in the Triangle are showing their support for Israel. More than 100 people attended a rally outside the Capitol.

The group sang Israel’s national anthem, waved the country’s flag and held signs like “I stand with Israel” and “Never again is now.” Many people CBS 17 spoke to have loved ones who live in Israel.

Several people at the rally were also born in Israel, like Yotam Cahana who now lives in Raleigh.

“This is our 9/11,” he said. “This is our worst disaster that happened in the last- I don’t know- since the Holocaust. In one day so many people died.”

President Joe Biden called Hamas’ attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

Ahron from Apex said for 15 hours he had no idea if his sister in Israel was ok.

“My whole family’s there,” he said. “My whole family’s run away from this area, the Gaza Strip. They run away from it. Right now, they’re like in different places. They lost their homes. They have no place to go back.”

Sharon Cutler of Raleigh woke up at 4 a.m. Saturday to a text from her son who is in Israel on a gap year program. She said her son’s been given the chance to come home several times, but is adamant about wanting to stay in Israel.

“I think that it will create a bond with Israel that that we could never imagine for these young people to have, but they are strongly committed to being there,” Cutler said. “Some of the counselors that were in their group had to leave because they were called up for duty. Other young people came in to take their place and took their place despite knowing that their family and their friends were missing.”

People at the rally also called for the freeing of hostages and have strong words for Hamas.

“There is no justification to do what they did to children, adults, old people, young people, women, and who cuts children’s heads, who does this,” said Haya Hecht.

As Juliette Mor watches the war unfold, she wonders why?

“I want my grandmother to be safe in Israel, and I want my cousins to not have to worry about running up and down the country and running refugees from left and right to bring them homes and give them food and mattresses. Mor said. “And why? For what? What did we do? I don’t understand.”

She said Thursday’s rally gave her hope she’s not alone.

The rally was peaceful and there were no counter demonstrations.