RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is working on having someone other than police officers respond to certain 911 calls.

The city is in the process of developing an alternative response program. Tuesday night, staff held a virtual listening session. The city did not record it because they wanted people to feel safe sharing personal experiences they’ve had with mental health crises or police officers.

One of the main things people who attended the session said is that a different way to respond to 911 calls is greatly needed and long overdue.

Jaelyn Miller is a staff attorney with Emancipate NC, which is one of the organizations that make up Raleigh’s HEART Coalition. The coalition pushed for community response teams, similar to Durham’s H.E.A.R.T program.

“We want those community response teams for sure,” Miller said. “That’s typically mental health clinicians, paramedics, EMTs. That is the crux, I think, of the program we’re seeking.”

About two dozen people attended the city’s listening session, sharing feedback, personal stories, and asking questions.

The city said mental health crises are involved in 20% of all law enforcement calls in the U.S.

Miller said she recently watched Raleigh Police respond to a man she believes was having a mental health crisis.

“I don’t know what the ultimate resolution of that encounter was, but I would imagine they either took him to the hospital or he went to jail,” Miller said. “They couldn’t just leave him there and let him continue to sort of have that crisis and that’s the problem there’s only these two choices for officers.”

The Raleigh Police Department currently has a program called ACORNS, which is made up of social workers and police officers.

Several people in the listening session said the new community response team must be separate from the police department.

The city said it will be.

“I think with the police department it’s harder to embed into a culture that already exists, and we want mental health clinicians to feel free to sort of adopt their own way of doing things that works within that field, within the mental health care field,” Miller said.

Different types of community engagement sessions will be held over the next few months. Those dates and times, as well as other ways to provide feedback to the city can be found here.

City staff said they hope to have a draft of the alternative response program in March or April.