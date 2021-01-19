Person arrested after man stabbed at Raleigh motel, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was arrested Tuesday night after a man was stabbed multiple times at a motel in Raleigh, police said.

Officers responded to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a man with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

