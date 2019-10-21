Person asking for directions has vehicle stolen at gunpoint, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person who stopped at a gas station on Glenwood Avenue to ask for directions had their vehicle stolen at gunpoint, Raleigh police said.

According to officials, a person stopped at the BP gas station located in the 4100-block of Glenwood Avenue around 1 a.m. in order to ask for directions. Once stopped, a man armed with a gun approached the victim and stole their vehicle.

Police said the vehicle is a 2016 Chevy Trax that’s either silver or gray in color.

There’s no suspect information available at this time, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident.

