Person dies in deputy-involved chase in Wake County, sheriff’s office says

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A chase involving a Wake County deputy ended in a crash that left one man dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident began Sunday night when deputies responded to a report of unauthorized use and threats communicated near Wagstaff and Cricket Knoll roads, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

As a deputy arrived, the subject struck the deputy’s vehicle and fled. The deputy then pursued him for a mile before losing sight of him, the release said.

The deputy continued the pursuit only to find the subject had lost control of his car, crashing at the intersection of Wagstaff and Barefoot roads near the Harnett County line.

The person died at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to WakeMed, the release said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

