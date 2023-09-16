RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a person was found dead outside a fast-food restaurant near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday.

The incident was reported just after noon at the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road, which is near Crabtree Valley Mall, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The dead person was discovered in the parking lot of the McDonald’s, police said.

Police said a death investigation is underway but officers are not seeking any suspects.

Photo by Ethan Duvall/CBS 17

No other information was available.