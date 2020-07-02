Person found dead in car along Louisburg Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a car Thursday afternoon.

Authorities received a “code blue” call around 5:05 p.m. in the 7400 block of Louisburg Road/U.S. 401, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male inside a vehicle,” officials said in the news release.

More authorities were then sent to the scene and an investigation began, according to police.

The identity of the dead person was not released by police.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

