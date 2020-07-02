Breaking News
Demonstrators block Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, return to Executive Mansion in protest of SB 168

Person found dead in car along Louisburg Road in Raleigh

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Raleigh Police (file)_31521

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a car Thursday afternoon.

Authorities received a “code blue” call around 5:05 p.m. in the 7400 block of Louisburg Road/U.S. 401, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male inside a vehicle,” officials said in the news release.

More authorities were then sent to the scene and an investigation began, according to police.

The identity of the dead person was not released by police.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories