Person found dead in wooded area in Garner, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are investigating after they say a deceased person was found in a wooded area.

Police say the body was found in an area behind 1501 U.S. 70.

No other details were provided.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

