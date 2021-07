RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A person was hit and killed while crossing a street early Sunday, Raleigh police said.

It happened on Atlantic Avenue near Millbrook Road.

Police said the person was trying to cross Atlantic Avenue when they were hit and killed.

Atlantic Avenue is shut down Sunday morning between Atlantic Springs Road and Millbrook Road while police investigate.

No other details were released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.