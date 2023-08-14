CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said they have responded late Monday afternoon to the parking lot of a grocery store where a person is having “a mental crisis threatening self-harm.”

The incident was reported before 6 p.m. at the Lowe’s Foods store at 6430 Tryon Road, according to a news release from the Cary Police Department.

Officers are taping off the parking lot near the intersection of Cary Parkway and Tryon Road.

The news release said police are asking “everyone to avoid the area.”

No other information was released.