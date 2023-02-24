FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fuquay-Varina are investigating a video in which a person makes threats toward a school in the town.

The video was reported Friday to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department and is of “an individual making threats toward Fuquay-Varina High School,” police said in a news release.

Police contacted Wake County Public Schools and are now working with school district officials “to identify the individual involved,” the news release said.

“At this time, the investigation is still ongoing, however, there is currently no threat to any students or faculty,” the news release said.

Police said that anyone with concerns about the incident should contact the high school.

“The Fuquay-Varina Police Department takes all threats very seriously, and we thank all those individuals who contacted us,” the news release said.

The video comes after a student brought a loaded AR-15 to a basketball game at Millbrook High School Thursday night. A student also brought a gun to Durham’s Jordan High School on Friday, which caused a lockdown at the school, according to officials.

Earlier this month on Feb. 8, a Hillside High School student was killed after a shooting along the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.