RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a person getting sent to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 2:09 p.m. on New Bern Avenue, just east of Rogers Avenue.

Officers are investigating this case as an assault, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Nobody is in custody at this time, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.