RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a man was injured in a shooting along Capital Boulevard Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Aaron’s located at 3514 Capital Boulevard shortly after 6 a.m. and located the victim in that area.

The victim has been transported to the hospital.

No suspect or motive information has been released.

Several lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed during the investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation.