Person injured in Wake Forest shooting

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was injured in a shooting along Best Avenue in Wake Forest, town officials said Sunday morning.
Wake Forest police were called to the 700 block of Best Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.
Arriving officers found a shooting victim at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip line at 919-435-9610. You may remain anonymous.
