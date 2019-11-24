Person injured in Wake Forest shooting

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was injured in a shooting along Best Avenue in Wake Forest, town officials said Sunday morning.

Wake Forest police were called to the 700 block of Best Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.

Arriving officers found a shooting victim at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip line at 919-435-9610. You may remain anonymous.

