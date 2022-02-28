RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person who was kidnapped near North Carolina State University Sunday night was found unharmed in Durham, according to an alert issued by N.C. State police.

The kidnapping happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along the 3900 block of Marcom Street. One of the victims ran away, but the second person was physically restrained and put in a white Chevrolet SUV, the alert said.

The victim was later found unharmed in Durham by police.

Neither victim was a student or associated with N.C. State, according to the alert.

One suspect was described as a man standing about 5-foot-8 with a slim build. He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black ski mask. He was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. The second suspect was described as a man standing about 5-foot-5 with an average build. He was also wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 911 or contact the Raleigh Police Department at 919-878-3561.