Person of interest has ‘key information’ in death of Holly Springs mom, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs police now have a person of interest in the death of a Holly Springs mom last seen earlier in the year.

While Holly Springs police did not specifically identify the person of interest in their statement to CBS 17, court documents say Monica Moynan’s ex-husband Brian Sluss is the primary person of interest.

Warrants released Monday say investigators believe Monica Moynan’s pregnancy may have led to her death. Police filed search warrants for Moynan’s medical records as part of the investigation.

Moynan has been missing since April and police have been actively investigating since it was reported in July.

Unsealed search warrants show Moyman’s ex-boyfriend admitted to using her phone and pretending to be her in text messages and on social media.

Moynan’s friends and family thought messages received from her may have been from someone else. Her mother told police she and her daughter saw each other once a week, but in March they began only speaking through text message, so she requested a wellness check for Moyman on July 19.

Moynan’s ex-boyfriend had also been driving her car and had her cellphone. Virginia deputies said that when they made contact with the ex-boyfriend on July 23, they reported he had Moyman’s phone inside the car and the car had a chemical smell.

The ex-boyfriend claimed Moyman was addicted to heroin. He didn’t know how to tell her mother she was missing and a drug addict. He said he had received a text message with a picture of their two children that said “I can’t do this anymore,” documents said.

He didn’t report Moyman missing because he expected her to come home. He said he was driving her car instead of his because it had car seats, documents said.

Holly Springs police also visited Moyman’s place of employment. They were told by her boss she was a great employee and that she was possibly in an abusive relationship, a warrant said.

Police searched Moyman’s residence multiple times. During one of those searches, police found a pregnancy test that had test positive. A box of tests was also located.

On Monday, Holly Springs police said “At this point, the case is a death investigation with suspicious circumstances. The investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.”

Moynan’s parents, Brandon and Melanie Tucker, released the following statement to CBS 17:

“We trust that those in the position to act on the information they have will do so accordingly and those who are involved in our daughters murder will be brought to justice. #justiceforMoni

