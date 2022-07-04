WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Northern Wake County EMS pulled a person from the water Monday afternoon in a near-drowning incident, Wake Forest police confirmed.

Bill Crabtree, with the Wake Forest Police Department, said Northern Wake EMS responded to 14730 Creedmoor Road in the Monday evening hours to a near-drowning call and transported a person to a nearby hospital.

However, Crabtree said he did not have a specific time or many details on the call as of 7:35 p.m. Monday.

Crabtree said he was unsure why Northern Wake was the responding agency but would work on investigating further details.

This remains an active investigation, despite the scene being clear.

CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.