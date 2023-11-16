RALEIGH, N.C. — Police say a person was shot at a McDonald’s late Thursday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., Raleigh police responded to a report of a shooting at a McDonald’s located at 4121 Blue Ridge Road near Crabtree Valley Mall.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say he was transported to the hospital.

Officers and detectives are on scene continuing to investigate the incident.

Traffic is being impacted by the investigation, and drivers are advised to find other ways around the area.

Anyone who may have information that can help the investigation is asked to call (919) 996-1193 or submit a tip to Raleigh Crime Stoppers online.

This is a developing story. Please check back with CBS 17 for updates.