Person shot at park in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a person was shot in the head at a park in Raleigh Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 7:35 p.m. The scene was at a park along the 4200 block of Green Road, a news release said.

A CBS 17 crew saw at least six police vehicles on scene. A K-9 unit was brought in, as well. They appeared to be mostly behind the Green Road Community Center. Part of the parking lot was taped off.

The area is west of Capital Boulevard between New Hope Church and East Millbrook roads.

Police are investigating “to determine the circumstances of this incident,” a news release said.

There was no information available on the victim’s condition.

This story will be updated.