RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Raleigh on Thursday night.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded at around 8:30 p.m. to the 3100 block of Walnut Creek Parkway South. The incident happened at Arium Lake Johnson Apartments.

When they arrived on scene, officers found someone who had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Raleigh police said no suspect information is available at this time, but there’s no ongoing danger to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.