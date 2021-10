RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A dispute lead to a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex off of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police said.

Officers responded to Codes Ridge Road at 7:45 p.m. Monday. They found a person who had been shot in the hand, police said.

Police learned that the incident began as a dispute. Everyone involved remained at the scene, police said.

The area is near Glenwood Avenue and W. Millbrook Road.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.