CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department is investigating after a person was shot at an apartment complex on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Foliage Circle at Amberwood at Lochmere Apartments, police said.

When officers arrived on scene at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers found someone who was shot once, Cary police said. The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said they are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and are looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

There is no threat to the public as this is an isolated incident, police said.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.