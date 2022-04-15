GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is on the run after someone was stabbed multiple times inside their motel room in Garner, police said Friday morning.

An employee at the Econo Lodge on Mechanical Boulevard confirmed to CBS 17 that a stabbing occurred in one of the rooms around 3:20 a.m.

According to police, there were two people in one of the rooms when someone knocked on the door. The pair opened the door, “accusations” were made and one of the occupants was then stabbed multiple times.

The stabbing victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment but police have not released their condition.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, is on the run, police said.

