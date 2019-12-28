Person suffers smoke inhalation in Raleigh house fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire crews extinguished a house fire near downtown on Friday night, officials said.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Colleton Road near Oakwood Avenue.

One person suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene, which is several blocks east of downtown, fire officials said.

The fire happened in the kitchen and was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

No other details were available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now