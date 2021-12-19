Person trapped by flames is rescued from Raleigh apartment fire; woman taken to hospital after fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was rescued from a burning Raleigh apartment Sunday night while another person was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. at the Chelsea Apartments in the 4700 block of Bayridge Crossing, just off Capital Boulevard at Calvary Drive, fire officials said.

When fire crews arrived, flames were shooting out of a second-floor apartment unit.

Fire crews managed to rescue a person trapped by flames in the unit that caught fire, according to Robert Hodge, Raleigh fire battalion chief.

A woman who was walking down stairs from the third floor fell and injured her leg, Hodge said. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

Three apartment units were damaged. One unit was vacant.

The unit where the fire happened displaced one person, Hodge said.

A family in another apartment was also displaced, but they are staying elsewhere with family members.

The unit where the fire began sustained 75 percent damage.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.