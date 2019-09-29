Person wounded in Raleigh broad-daylight shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot in broad daylight in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Milburnie Road, according to Raleigh police.

A male was wounded in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

In photos from the scene, the shooting appeared to happen in at an apartment complex in east Raleigh that is north of New Bern Avenue and east of North Raleigh Boulevard.

No suspect information was available from police.

No other details were released by authorities.

