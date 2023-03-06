RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center is full. They have received about 90 dogs in the past seven days.

Staff is now asking for the community to step up and help give these dogs new homes.

Inside, the kennels are full. There’s barking, whining, and most of the new dogs were trembling.

Staff at the center had to cut down on the kennel space, in order to make as much room as they can for the dogs that keep coming in.

“We’ve been averaging 15 or 20 a day,” said Rescue Coordinator Cindy Lynch.

A lot of the dogs are strays, but many are owner surrenders.

Lynch said the center is booked out six to eight weeks for people to come by and drop off their animals.

She explained the reasons why these dogs are given up can vary.

One slip outside of kennel said, “can’t spend time with them and eats everything.”

When a CBS17 crew was working on this story Monday morning, they spotted a car drive up. The man went inside with their dog. Minutes later, the crew heard a dog whining and saw the same dog tied up to a tree outside of the Wake County Animal Center. The dog was crying for her owner, but soon rolled over for a belly rub from news crews.

However, Lynch said sometimes owners don’t have a choice but surrender their dogs.

Inflation and the high cost of dog food and care, also play big roles during these economic times.

Lynch is urging dog owners to look at available resources to keep their pups at home.

“If it’s vaccination help, or if it’s food help, there are places out there that will help. There are low cost spay and neuter clinics all over the place. If those are things people need, then please seek that out,” said Lynch. “We have not had to euthanize for space on the adoption floor in over six years. That is our goal.”