RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After being closed for nearly two months due to an outbreak of canine influenza, the Wake County Animal Center is resuming pet adoption services next week.

According to Wake County, cat adoptions will begin Monday and dog adoptions will begin Wednesday. Both will be by appointment only as the center not yet re-open for the public to browse the adoptable animals.

There are 13 cats, 20 kittens and over 100 dogs available for adoption, the county says. More dogs are also “waiting for space from the back rooms, which means we are over capacity.” The Animal Center says they need to find homes for at least 24 dogs in order for Animal Control to resume bringing in strays in January.

“We’re so relieved that these efforts helped us to contain the virus and prevent even more animals from dying or becoming sick,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “What we need right now from our local community is for them to adopt local and support local. These poor pets in our center have been waiting patiently and they now have a fresh chance to begin a healthy life with a new family.”

Those interested in adopting can call the Wake County Animal Center at (919) 212-7387 or email animalcenter@wake.gov to schedule an appointment.