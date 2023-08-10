RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pet dog was killed Thursday night after a fire broke out in a Raleigh townhouse.

According to the Raleigh Fire Department, a fire broke out on the second floor of a townhome located on Dillmark Court.

Though the homeowners were not in the residence at the time, two pet dogs were inside. RFD said one dog was able to get out, but the other one was found dead.

The fire, which was contained to one home and did not spread to adjoining townhomes, was quickly put out, according to RFD. No firefighters were injured during the extinguishing of the fire.