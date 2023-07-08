RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The long-awaited PGA Tour Superstore opened up in Raleigh Saturday.

Some golfers have been camping outside the building since Wednesday, in order to be the first ones inside. On Saturday morning, instead of waking up for early tee-times, hundreds more people waited in line to get into the store.

“We got here about an hour and a half before the store opened this morning,” said Josh Merk, a customer.

After Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin cut the ribbon, it was a mad dash for golfers hoping to swing into some free swag and good deals.

“We gave away over $25,000 worth of merchandise. So it was definitely well worth the wait for them,” said Daryl Shore, the general manager.

The store is a one stop shop for golfers and pickleball players.

“The biggest thing for us is when customers come to our stores, is to have a great experience, they can come in, walk around, hit balls in our simulators, try out clubs, try on clothes,” explained Shore.

Shore said there are 45 golf courses in the area, most notably Pinehurst.

Now, they’re just trying to capitalize on the huge number of people now getting in the game.

“We’re getting a younger generation of golfers coming on board. The biggest population right now in the growth of golf is female golfers from the age of 14 to 18,” he said.

“A lot of younger guys, younger folks are getting into it now. It isn’t just an older man sport anymore,” said Marshall Ling, another customer.

Officials also told CBS 17 the rise of simulated golf games, and places like Top Golf and Drive Shack, are driving up interest.

The store is located near the intersection of Wake Forest and Six Forks Roads and is open seven days a week.