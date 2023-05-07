WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department.

At about 9:48 a.m., town officials said crews responded Capital Boulevard near Caveness Farm Avenue in reference to a crash.

When they arrived, fire officials said two vehicles were involved, one of which was found on its side with three people still inside.

(Wake Forest Fire Department)

(Wake Forest Fire Department)

Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and performed a roof flap to free the those who were trapped, according to the fire department.

Officials said the three patients were handed off to EMS for treatment and taken to the hospital.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.