RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With mild, sunny weather, hundreds of people lined the route of the 79th annual Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday morning.

Although there were no vehicles in the parade this year, the event featured several balloons, marching bands, other groups — and Santa Claus.

CBS 17 photo

The 1.4-mile route of the parade began on Hillsborough Street at the intersection of St. Mary’s Street. The parade continued toward downtown Raleigh, turning at the State Capitol and ending on Lenoir Street near Fayetteville Street.

The parade began at 9:30 a.m. The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association has organized the Raleigh Christmas Parade since 1944.