APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins.

Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door.

They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.

Police shared photos from a surveillance video during one of the break-ins.

The suspects appear to have varying builds well covered, including masks, hats and hoods, gloves and more, according to the police department.

(Apex Police Department)

(Apex Police Department)

Investigators said the suspects are possibly surveilling the suspect’s homes before the break-ins.

The homes are generally ransacked and seem to be focused on a specific target as many valuables are frequently left behind, according to a release from the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hunter at 919-249-1155.