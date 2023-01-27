APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins.

Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door.

They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.

Police shared photos from a surveillance video during one of the break-ins.

The suspects appear to have varying builds well covered, including masks, hats and hoods, gloves and more, according to the police department.

  • (Apex Police Department)
  • (Apex Police Department)

Investigators said the suspects are possibly surveilling the suspect’s homes before the break-ins.

The homes are generally ransacked and seem to be focused on a specific target as many valuables are frequently left behind, according to a release from the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hunter at 919-249-1155.