Images from a CBS 17 staff member show the rabid fox captured in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fox in Raleigh tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On Wednesday, a Raleigh police animal control officer responded to the 1200 block of Front Street regarding a report of a fox acting abnormally and trying to bite a person.

Police said the fox was secured and tested positive for rabies.

Observations of unusual behavior or other concerns regarding animals in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling 919-831-6311.

Images from a CBS 17 staff member show the rabid fox captured in Raleigh.

Images from a CBS 17 staff member show the rabid fox captured in Raleigh.

Wake County health officials provide the following general tips to help minimize rabies risks: