WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A garbage truck overturned in Wake Forest Thursday morning causing delays on the road, according to the town.

Town officials said a Republic Services truck overturned on Dr. Calvin Jones Highway, also known as NC 98 near the Jones Dairy Road intersection.

The area is near Kiddie Academy of Wake Forest, Ridgewood Apartments and Bee Safe Storage.

Photos from the Town of Wake Forest show the overturned truck and shattered windows in the middle of the road.

(Town of Wake Forest)

(Town of Wake Forest)

(Town of Wake Forest)

Officials said several lanes across Dr. Calvin Jones Highway are closed in both directions, causing delays.

Police and fire crews are responding to the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Town officials said there is no word yet if anyone was hurt in the crash.

They plan to provide additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.