ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Zebulon Police Department came to the rescue Saturday morning after they say two donkeys escaped their home during Friday night’s storms.

“We think these babies got spooked in the storm,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police say the two were found in the Taryn Meadows neighborhood.

Officer Hughes and Officer James were able to get them and returned them to their home, according to the Facebook post.

It says they were both certified in lasso earlier this year.