RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police officers in the Northeast District spent nearly eight months issuing hundreds of drug and gun charges.

From Feb. 25 until Oct. 10, Raleigh police seized 48.43 pounds of marijuana and 122 guns in the Northeast District — which is part of US 1, Interstate 540, Spring Forest Road and Triangle Town Center.

“Our officers in the Northeast District continue to curb violent crime in their area,” said Raleigh police. “Their unwavering dedication and hard work have led to numerous confiscations of guns and drugs and several arrests, making the area safer for our community.”

Officers seized:

122 guns

48.43 pounds of marijuana

125.17 grams of fentanyl

1,273.2 grams of crack/cocaine

152.47 grams of meth

139.1 grams of heroin

$61,999 in cash

Some of the items Raleigh police seized between February through October 2023. (Raleigh Police Department)

In addition to the items that were seized, police said they recovered 11 stolen vehicles, served 159 warrants, issued 389 drug charges, and 256 arrests and citations.