ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dogs and one cat were rescued after a Rolesville fire severely damaged a home on Wednesday, according to officials.

Firefighters with the Rolesville Fire Department “B” shift responded to a working fire near Pulleytown Road.

Fire officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs and one cat were rescued. The animals needed oxygen but are “doing better now”, according to the fire department.

(Rolesville Fire Department)

(Rolesville Fire Department)

(Rolesville Fire Department)

(Rolesville Fire Department)

(Rolesville Fire Department)

Wake Forest, New Hope, Knightdale, Wendell and Hopkins fire departments assisted, along with Wake County EMS.