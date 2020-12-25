PHOTOS: Meet the babies born on Christmas at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)-- Childhood cancer is a terrifying diagnosis, and in the midst of a pandemic it can be especially lonely, but two local childhood cancer survivors are giving back to help other young children still fighting cancer.

At an age when a hand to hold and a superhero suit can shield a child from his worst imaginary enemy, Charlie Galuten faced a very real threat - one he couldn't conquer alone, even with the best costume out there.