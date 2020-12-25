PHOTOS: Meet the babies born on Christmas at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Several babies were born on Christmas amid the pandemic at UNC REX Hospital this year.

Tyrenna Bradby and her baby boy Casey (Courtesy: UNC REX Hospital)
Alexandria Bautista, husband and baby girl Leona Avril (Courtesy: UNC REX Hospital)
Michelle Ford, baby Jah’nelle Dixon (Courtesy: UNC REX Hospital)
Baby Marshall Deckelbaum.  Parents Elizabeth and Jeremy. (Provided photo)

