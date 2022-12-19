RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Distribution starts Tuesday for The Salvation Army of Wake County’s ‘Angel Tree Program,’ of which CBS 17 is a proud sponsor this year.

Monday afternoon, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office donated more than 300 items to the program for children in need.

It included bikes, toys and clothing of all sizes.

“To be able to do this and see their excitement and enthusiasm for it, that they can make a difference in a child’s life this time of year, is really… it just gives me a great sense of excitement,” said Major Charles Whiten with the Salvation Army of Wake County.

The gifts will fulfill the wishes of 100 angels in the program.

It comes as some families struggle with inflation and making basic choices when it comes to paying for groceries, rent and gas.

Newly-elected Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe is celebrating his first Christmas as sheriff.

He said it’s an honor to be part of the annual contribution.

“It’s exciting,” said the sheriff. “It’s so rewarding to know that you can make someone happy and put a smile on their face at a special time of the year.”

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree distribution kicks off Tuesday and runs through Thursday, Dec. 22.

“We’re really excited,” said Major Whiten with the Salvation Army of Wake County. “We’re geared up. There are thousands of children that have presents under the tree because of our community.”

