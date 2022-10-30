WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County saw a big turnout at their early voting site in Wake Forest Sunday afternoon.

The voting location is at the Northern Regional Center at 350 E. Holding Ave. in Wake Forest, according to Wake County’s website.

The line went past the building and continued along the parking lot as people waited to cast their votes.

One voter said he waited an hour in line to vote.

Candidates were also seen at the early voting site.

Candidates E.C. Sykes (R) and Mary Wills Bode (D) were there talking to voters.

They’re both candidates for the newly drawn District 18 North Carolina State Senate seat.

E.C. Sykes (R) talks to voters (CBS 17)

Mary Wills Bode (D) talks to voters (CBS 17)

According to the NC General Assembly’s website, District 18 has been redrawn and includes all of Granville County and parts of northern Wake County.

Sykes or Bode will represent District 18 in 2023.

2022 State Senate Districts (NC General Assembly)

The District 18 incumbent is represented by Sen. Sarah Crawford (D). Her district currently includes northeastern Wake County and all of Franklin County.

According to Crawford’s website, she is running for House District 66 in northeast Raleigh.

Wake County early voting locations will be open seven days a week through Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

To find information on early voting locations in other counties, click here.