WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest firefighters responded to a vehicle engulfed in smoke Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo from Wake Forest Fire Department)

Engines 1 and 2, ladder 2 and battalion 1 responded. Ladder 2 arrived on scene to a working vehicle fire and started to extinguish the fire with a water can.

Fire officials said engine 1 also arrived and finished extinguishing the fire with a hand line.

No one was injured and crews were able to return to service.