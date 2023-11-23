Michael Fasal Hassen in a photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man was arrested Wednesday in Franklin County on charges that include intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, officials and arrest records say.

Michael Fasal Hassen, described by Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White as a “vile and disgusting piece of trash” was arrested Wednesday, according to White and arrest records.

Hassen, 38, lives in Fuquay-Varina and the Fuquay-Varina Police Department was the arresting agency, according to arrest records.

White said the assault was against a newborn, who is still in critical condition.

“Simply put, this animal beat a newborn child to a pulp. Utterly sick,” White wrote in the release.

The baby suffered a severe skull fracture and retinal hemorrhage, numerous fractured ribs, spinal vertebrae compression and several fractures to the left and right arm, White said in a news release.

Hassen was arrested in Franklin County about four miles southeast of Youngsville and is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to arrest records.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $1.5 million secured bond, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.