RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While the average price of a home in Wake County is around $400,000, one home in Raleigh is on the market for $10 million.

Located on Boyce Mill Road near Falls Lake, the 13,786 square foot estate spans multiple acres with a “backyard oasis.”

“The pinnacle of luxury living awaits beyond the gates of this incredibly private 14-acre estate,” to the Zillow overview states. “This estate is truly a rare find with every detail carefully considered, like nothing you have ever seen!”

The home features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with an 11-car garage. The home includes a private porch, six fireplaces, two laundry rooms, a movie theater, salon, gym and a sauna. The basement features a partial kitchen with marble countertops.

The backyard has a multi-level saltwater pool and a raised spa with a pool house and an outdoor grill station.

The home was built in 1998 and has been on the market since May 19. The home was previously sold in June 2014 for $452,000.