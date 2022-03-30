RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Work to replace a stormwater pipe will close a section of Ten-Ten Road south of Raleigh this weekend, state transportation officials said.

Ten-Ten Road between Fanny Brown and Old Stage roads will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The following detour will be in place:

Drivers will be directed down Fanny Brown Road and Old Stage Road and to Banks Road.

“Motorists should use caution near the work zone and plan for extra time in their commute,” the state Department of Transportation said in a release.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.